03 Dec 2021

Funding approved for gteic digitial hub at Malinbeg

Funding approved for gteic at Malinbeg

Michelle NicPhaidin

As part of the continued expansion of the gteic network, the Gaeltacht digital hub network, the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta approved capital funding of €50,000 for Donegal Country Council at their board meeting earlier today to develop a gteic digital hub in Málainn Bhig.

Donegal County Council is the lead project partner in relation to this development on behalf of Coiste Forbartha Mhálanna Bige (Malinbeg Development Committee).

The Board approved capital to part fund the complete redevelopment of the Old Málainn Bhig School in order to adapt it to allow for a 110 square metre enterprise space downstairs and a gteic digital hub upstairs.

It is hoped to create an attractive 110 square metre space as a high-quality digital hub which will have 6 hot/shared desks, meeting space and a canteen. Significant funding has been approved for Donegal County Council through the Connected Hubs scheme to complete the development and the County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta have been working together for several years to develop a number digital hubs in the county.

gteic Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta is a network of 31 innovation & digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in locations throughout Gaeltacht areas. The gteic digital hub network will provide highspeed broadband facilities in rural Gaeltacht areas to nurture job creation, assist with remote working, facilitate the return of the Gaeltacht Diaspora and to develop a community of hubs, where the unique Gaeltacht culture fosters creativity and innovation.

The gteic at Málainn Bhig will be the ninth gteic to be developed in Donegal along with gteic@Gaoth Dobhair, gteic@Carraig Airt, gteic@An Tearmann, gteic@Árainn Mhór, gteic@Na Rosa, gteic@Cill Charthaigh, gteic@Baile na Finne and gteic@Toraigh.

