Letterkenny Chamber Elects New President

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has elected Kristine Reynolds, Reynolds & Associates, as its new President.

She is just the second female President of Letterkenny Chamber.

Letterkenny Chamber’s outgoing President Michael Margey handed over the Presidential chain to incoming President Kristine Reynolds at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual General Meeting.

Kristine most recently served as Vice President and has served on the Chamber Council since 2017.

Kristine is a Qualified Financial (QFA) and Retirement Planning Adviser (RPA). She originally qualified with an Honours Degree in Science from Trinity College Dublin and a Masters in Business from Smurfit Business School.

She has recently been awarded the L.I.A. Gold Medal and Brokers Ireland Educational Achievement Award for outstanding results in the Professional Diploma in Retirement Planning Advice exams.

After working in investment funds and recruitment in Galway she returned to Donegal in 2017 to take over the family business Reynolds & Associates.

A daughter of Mari and the late Paul Reynolds, Kristine is also involved in management of The Courtyard Shopping giving her a firm footing in the heart of Letterkenny Main Street.

She has strong family connections to the Chamber with Paul Reynolds having served as President in 1983.

“Throughout my life our family has operated various businesses in Letterkenny so I am very much steeped in promoting Letterkenny as a place to live work study and visit. it is such an honour for to be elected as Chamber President by my colleagues in the Chamber Council. I have really enjoyed my role on the Chamber Council over the last few years working with colleagues in shaping the strategy and future of the Chamber of Commerce. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Margey for his hard work and dedication over the past year and I am committed to carrying out this role with the same enthusiasm, integrity and professionalism," she said.

Kristine hopes to emulate the hard work of Past Presidents and continue to develop the relationships with key stakeholders across Donegal and to grow membership and member participation.

“I am very passionate about the future of Letterkenny and the County as a whole. I hope to build on the work we have done on the Chamber Governance and personally I hope to be able to engage with members as much as possible," she added.

On handing over the chain of office, Michael Margey said “It has been a real privilege for me to serve as Chamber President over the last year. I would like to wish Kristine well in her role. We are delighted to welcome only the second female Chamber President in our 56 year history, we know Kristine will be an asset to our chamber going forward.”

Apart from a new President the Chamber also elected a new Chamber Council which as always consists of members from a wide variety of business sectors, who meet on a monthly basis and who are responsible for steering the policies, activities and initiatives of the Chamber.

Chamber Council 2021/22: President - Kristine Reynolds (Reynolds & Associates); Clare McNickle (Clare Clothing); Fiona Henry (AIB); Michael Margey (LYIT); Bernard Dillon (Honorary Member); Brian McCormick (Brian McCormick Sports); Gerard McCormick (Magees Pharmacy); Fionnuala Rabbitt (Highland Radio); Patricia Hill (Stateside American Restaurant); Leonard Watson (Watson Menswear) Karoline Sweeney (Castlegrove); Chris Lynch (TCS); Annette Houston (FM Services Group); Jimmy Stafford (Bank of Ireland); Clare McDonough (La Maison); Michael Krosendijk (i Motors); Enda Mulligan, (Permanent TSB)