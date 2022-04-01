New digital hub to be opened in Dungloe today

A new high-quality innovation and digital hub, gteic@ Na Rosa, will be officially opened in An Clochán Liath today.

This will be a major boost to west Donegal.

The new facility will be one of the 27 gteic hubs opened or on the verge of opening in the Gaeltacht by the middle of this year.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers T.D., in the company of Údarás na Gaeltachta Chair Anna Ní Ghallachair, will cut the ribbon on the 264 square meter hub that will form part of the Gaeltacht Digital Network - a network of over 30 high speed broadband innovation and digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in locations throughout the Gaeltacht.

The digital hub will be home to 18 shared office spaces, four offices and a canteen. Users of gteic@Na Rosa can avail of the facilities already available in the building such as a meeting room and café as it has been developed in a unit with an existing supermarket, clothing store, café and retail outlets. The new hub has gigabyte broadband capability as well as meeting and video conferencing facilities, telephone kiosks and shared creative spaces.

The gteic digital ecosystem is growing rapidly and provides great opportunities for new technology companies to establish or locate in rural Gaeltacht areas and for their employees to benefit from the excellent quality of life available in beautiful areas such as Na Rosa. A unique feature of the gteic network is that it is developed and operated in collaboration with the local community in these rural areas. gteic@Na Rosa will be managed on behalf of Údarás na Gaeltachta by Comharchumann Theampall Chróine.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta said: The centre will bring economic and employment benefits to the area and will also enhance language initiatives within the locality itself as it has received Gaeltacht Service Town status.”

Speaking Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive Officer Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh (pictured) said: “We at Údarás na Gaeltachta are delighted to develop this wonderful, modern, innovative and attractive hub within our gteic network. gteic@Na Rosa will form part of a vibrant network of high-speed broadband facilities being developed throughout the Gaeltacht. This development will support job creation, provide opportunities for remote workers and enable the Gaeltacht Diaspora to return and take up life at home.”

gteic@Na Rosa is one of nine digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in the Donegal Gaeltacht with the official launch of gteic@An Tearmann taking place at the beginning of this week.