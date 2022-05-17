Search

17 May 2022

Gaoth Dobhair to host Prestigious European Tech Event

Innovators in the field of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, software, energy will come to the Gaeltacht

Gaoth Dobhair to host Prestigious European Tech Event

Staff Reporter

17 May 2022

The Gaeltacht region of Gaoth Dobhair will garner the attention of the world’s tech community this month, as Europe’s leading young innovators make their way to the area, on May 19 -21 for the prestigious Innovators Under 35 European Festival.

The event, which is run in conjunction with the globally renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will also see the editors of MIT Technology Review select a list of Europe’s 35 top innovators, under 35, from areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, software, energy, and materials.

The three-day event will include a host of panel discussions, key-note speeches and tech demonstrations, as well as opportunities to experience the beauty of the local area.  Among the special guests at this year’s festival will be Dmytro Shymkiv, the Executive Chairman of the Darnista Group, Kyiv, for a conversation on how Europe’s Tech community is standing by Ukraine at this time.

The CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, believes the event will not only put a focus on what Gaoth Dobhair and other Gaeltacht regions are achieving in terms of innovation, but that it may also inspire the next generation of innovators in the area, he said:“We are delighted that the Gaeltacht region is hosting such a globally significant event, in terms of innovation and technology. Over the past number of years the Gaeltacht regions in Ireland have been global leaders in terms of rural innovation - we have led the way on maritime development, green and clean tech, as well as significant innovation in terms of the healthcare sector.  Events such as these will no doubt inspire the innovators of the future.”

Some notable honourees of past events include JB Straubel (Co-founder of TESLA), Feng Zhang (CRISPR Technology Pioneer) and Cynthia Breazeal (Founder of Healthcare robotics giant, Jibo).  On Saturday afternoon a ‘Dragon’s Den’ event will see this year’s innovators pitching their ideas to a prestigious panel of tech judges.

The festival will be officially opened on Thursday, May 19, in An Chúirt Hotel, Gaoth Dobhair, by the Chairperson of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Anna Ní Ghallachair.  Friday’s events will focus on the areas of Green Tech and Healthcare Innovation, while Saturday’s events will bring a greater focus to what Gaoth Dobhair has to offer in terms of its outdoor beauty.

The event is being organised by Aisling events, with Údarás na Gaeltachta playing a key role as main sponsor and support organiser to this year’s event.

For a full list of event details see:  https://emtecheurope.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/05/ Emtech-IU35-Programme-v15.pdf

