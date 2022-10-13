Flag flys at half-mast at offices of Leitrim County Council as mark of respect to Creeslough victims

Leitrim County Council is flying the National Flag at half-mast at Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon over the next few days as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent tragedy in Creeslough, Co. Donegal.
In a short statement on social media they noted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and their community at this very difficult time."
The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) is promoting Construction Safety Week from tomorrow, Monday, October 17
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.