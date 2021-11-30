Search

30 Nov 2021

North West Simon Community's urgent appeal for support this Christmas

FILE PHOTO

Michelle NicPhaidin

The North West Simon Community has experienced an increase in the number of individuals and families who need their help this year and are making an urgent Christmas appeal in an effort to raise much-needed funds for those who are in dire need. 

Those at the charity say that this year's Christmas Appeal is more important than ever to safeguard their services and to ensure they are there for those who are most in need of support, this Christmas.

The restrictions that were put in place due to the pandemic has affected community fundraising and put unforeseen pressure on the sustainability of the charity.

North West Simon Community Outreach team supported 257 families from January to August of this year. Over the course of that period, 106 children and 151 adults were supported and workers witnessed numbers increasing daily.

Those working with the charity thanked their kind supporters saying they are doing everything they can to support people and keep them in housing and added that they are hugely reliant on voluntary donations to maintain these vital services.

"Our determination to stop homelessness before it starts, means that North West Simon Community continues to rely on fundraising to pay for up to 70% of our service costs each year,” they say.

They have come up with a number of novel ideas where you and your friends, family or colleagues may be able to help support them. 

Ways you can support us this Christmas:

  • Host a Christmas Jumper Day in your workplace, school, college, crèche, youth group – Get started here https://www.idonate.ie/event/3161_christmas-jumper-day.html
  • Donate a Gift Voucher, no amount is too small, and every voucher will be used effectively and transparently to help make a difference to the people we work with and help to relieve some of the financial pressure that an individual or family may be facing at Christmas.
  • Sing for Simon - Choirs, companies, schools, and even groups of friends can join in the musical fun by Singing for Simon. Gather your group and arrange your carol singing event in your local area.

If you would like to support the charity this Christmas with a momentary donation please visit www.northwestsimon.ie/donate.now

