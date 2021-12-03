Christmas lights being switched on in Glenties this evening

Glenties Christmas lights 2020
The Christmas lights are due to be switched on in Glenties this afternoon, Friday at 7pm. The festive event is to take place at the bridge with special guests from the Naomh Conaill u/7 performing the switch on.
People are urged to be mindful of safety are being asked to observe social distancing and all rules pertaining to the pandemic.
Organisers are also being conscious of those who cannot attend the event and in that regard are organising that the event be broadcast on their Facebook page. All those who cannot attend and would like to watch this special event can go to the Glenties Community Development Page or click here to access the page.
