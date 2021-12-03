Search

03 Dec 2021

A magical Christmas Santa event is back on track at the Donegal Railway Museum

A magical Christmas Santa event is back on track at the Donegal Railway Museum

There is huge excitement at the Donegal Railway Museum as its famous Christmas Santa event is back on the tracks again this year. Organisers of the event said that the elves have been busy helping Santa at his grotto, with more excitingly new Christmas displays including the famous steam engine, Drumboe. They say that there is new fun family activities planned this year too.

The manager at the museum, Niall McCaughan, said: “We are really excited about Santa’s return to the museum. This is a great experience for kids and families, which includes not only a ride on the Polar Express to see Santa and Mrs Claus and receive a gift, and maybe even a selfie with Santa, but also Christmas puzzles to solve, new Christmas displays to see, model railways, an opportunity to see our new attraction the famous Donegal Steam Engine Drumboe up close, and much, much more. This year, with additional Covid measures in place, families will be allocated individual time slots, so more one-to-one interaction from Santa and his elves.

"It’s important for us that this experience which will leave lasting memories for the children, is much more than simply meeting Santa and getting a pressie. That’s the reason why we put so much effort into a series of activities for families on their visit, and if the truth be told, we get as much out of this as the children do."

One mother who enjoyed the event posted on social media, on the last occasion, saying: “Thank you so much again for all your help. I had one very happy little girl going home last night. By far the friendliest chattiest Santa we have met, and his elf was just lovely. This was my daughter first Santa visit this year and was so pleased it was. Keep up the good work will def be back next year and for other events. Merry Christmas.” 

Another mother posted: “It was fabulous, we were there last weekend, and when we were in town on Saturday she kept asking to go back!”

The event costs €15 per child, €5 for adults and family discounts are available. As everything is indoors, it’s not weather dependent. Santa’s elves are currently working on the Christmas illumination’s which will guide Rudolph and the rest of the reindeers to Donegal Town for this very special return visit. Santa is looking forward to seeing you all.”

You can see Santa, Saturday, December 4, Sunday, December 5, Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 at between 12noon – 6pm. 

Booking is required so please call 074 97 22655 between 10am-5pm, Monday-Saturday. Early booking is advised as spaces are limited due to individual family time slots.

