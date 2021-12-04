New Christmas song on sale to raise funds for the Donegal Women's Centre

Well-known Letterkenny entertainer Martin Orr has written a song alongside his talented sister Eithne Orr to raise funds for the Donegal Women's Centre.
This evening, the singer will have around thirty CDs in Voodoo on Sunday to sell for this worthy cause.
Should you wish to purchase a CD, please contact Martin at his social media page here.
