Donegal venues announce postponements and cancellations

Entertainment and cultural venues in Donegal are closing their doors after the government announced measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this morning that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people will not be permitted and a maximum outdoor gathering of 500 people will be allowed.

Events from bingo to concerts are being cancelled as a result.

Two of Donegal’s best-known cultural venues announced this afternoon that they will be closing due to the new measures.

An Grianán Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre both announced that upcoming events have been cancelled and both buildings will be closed.

The RCC will remain closed up to and including Saturday, March 28, resulting in the postponement or cancellation of the School Senior Cycle French Film Screening: A Colony (Une colonie); Malojian and Martin Harley.

Nashville-based trio, The Orphan Brigade, who were due to co-headline a concert at the RCC alongside The Henry Girls, on Friday, April 3, also made the decision to postpone their upcoming tour of The Netherlands and Ireland.

Patrons who purchased tickets for any of these events will be entitled to a full refund through An Grianán Theatre Box Office.

Regular classes, workshops and other events due to take place in the RCC over the next two weeks will also not take place. Relevant organisations will be in touch with teachers, students, and participants.

An Grianán Theatre will also be closed to the public until at least Sunday, March 29.

The theatre said it is rescheduling both the Letterkenny Musical Society’s The Addams Family shows, and The Lost Brothers concert. As soon new dates are available the theatre will contact everyone who has booked for those shows and let them know. Anyone who is unable to attend the new dates will be offered a refund.

The Youth Theatre and Children’s Drama classes are also postponed during this period.

The theatre said everyone who has booked a ticket for a show during this period will be contacted, as soon as possible.

