Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal venues announce postponements and cancellations

Events across the county are being cancelled

Letterkenny announced as one of six towns participating in Irish Architecture Foundation’s Reimagine... project

Events being cancelled across Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Entertainment and cultural venues in Donegal are closing their doors after the government announced measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this morning that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people will not be permitted and a maximum outdoor gathering of 500 people will be allowed.
Events from bingo to concerts are being cancelled as a result.

Two of Donegal’s best-known cultural venues announced this afternoon that they will be closing due to the new measures.
An Grianán Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre both announced that upcoming events have been cancelled and both buildings will be closed.
The RCC will remain closed up to and including Saturday, March 28, resulting in the postponement or cancellation of the School Senior Cycle French Film Screening: A Colony (Une colonie); Malojian and Martin Harley.

Nashville-based trio, The Orphan Brigade, who were due to co-headline a concert at the RCC alongside The Henry Girls, on Friday, April 3, also made the decision to postpone their upcoming tour of The Netherlands and Ireland.

Patrons who purchased tickets for any of these events will be entitled to a full refund through An Grianán Theatre Box Office.

Regular classes, workshops and other events due to take place in the RCC over the next two weeks will also not take place. Relevant organisations will be in touch with teachers, students, and participants.

An Grianán Theatre will also be closed to the public until at least Sunday, March 29.

The theatre said it is rescheduling both the Letterkenny Musical Society’s The Addams Family shows, and The Lost Brothers concert. As soon new dates are available the theatre will contact everyone who has booked for those shows and let them know. Anyone who is unable to attend the new dates will be offered a refund.

The Youth Theatre and Children’s Drama classes are also postponed during this period.

The theatre said everyone who has booked a ticket for a show during this period will be contacted, as soon as possible.

READ MORE: National Virus Reference Laboratory issued new figures which prompted Taoiseach to announce coronavirus measures

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie