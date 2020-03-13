Contact

Is Covid-19 the Foot and Mouth disease of the hospitality industry?

Minister Brendan Griffin: “COVID-19 for the Tourism industry is what ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease was for the Agriculture sector in 2001."

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's tourism, hospitality and leisure industry is already feeling the impact due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ireland has moved to the containment phase of the Coronavirus, with widespread cancellations and the postponement of St.Patrick's day and other events.

This has meant that the sector has been experiencing a notable decline in bookings and revenue.

This hit extends to hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions, tour operators, coach service providers and other businesses across Ireland.

Minister Shane Ross stated that "at a meeting with Minister Paschal Donohoe, we have sought the introduction of immediate measures to stabilise cash flow, liquidity and working capital for the businesses in our sector. We must minimise business closures and job losses and the best chance of achieving that is to minimise cash outflows from the businesses. This includes making significant reductions to VAT, local rates, water charges and other outgoings.”

Comparisons were drawn between the agriculture sector and the Foot and Mouth disease in 2001, to what Covid-19 represents for the hospitality sector in 2020. 

Minister Brendan Griffin said “COVID-19 for the Tourism industry is what ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease was for the Agriculture sector in 2001."

Both ministers continued to suggest that allowing businesses to reduce payments to Revenue, banks and other local authorities would represent the first step in stabilising and rehabilitating the hospitality sector. 

 

