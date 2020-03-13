Dioceses of Raphoe cancels all Masses until March 29

Contact
Churches will remain open but only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms
The Dioceses of Raphoe has cancelled all Masses with congregations until March 29.
The cancellation includes any station or house Masses. Bishop Alan McGuckian says the directive will be reviewed at the end of the month.
Churches will remain open but the bishop said only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms.
It is important that people be discouraged from travelling to funerals, he said.
In a statement issued today the Bishop McGuckian said:
“In light of the Government’s directive and with due regard for the health of our people and especially the vulnerable we need to make some clear decisions for the upcoming period,” he said.
“Priests will offer Mass each day for the intentions of their community.
“The Churches will be open during the day and everyone is encouraged to go in and pray. Adoration should not take place in small oratories. Confirmations will be cancelled until further notice.”
Dealing with the Coronavirus threat is a source of worry for all of us, he added.
“It is a moment for us to be in prayerful solidarity with each other. It is, in fact, a time when prayer and our reliance on God is more important than ever. We remember that the Lord will never abandon his people. It will be important that we look out for each other and especially the most vulnerable. We remember people who may need support; maybe someone to do the shopping for them. A phone call could make a huge difference to someone who feels the need to be in isolation for their own protection.”
READ MORE: Masses at Donegal's biggest church set to be held behind closed doors - but will be available via webcam
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Coronavirus leads to cancellation of Tree Week events in Donegal and nationwide. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.