Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Dioceses of Raphoe cancels all Masses until March 29

Only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms

Ordination of new Bishop of Raphoe takes place tomorrow

Churches will remain open but only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Dioceses of Raphoe has cancelled all Masses with congregations until March 29.

The cancellation includes any station or house Masses. Bishop Alan McGuckian says the directive will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Churches will remain open but the bishop said only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms. 

It is important that people be discouraged from travelling to funerals, he said.

In a statement issued today the Bishop McGuckian said:

“In light of the Government’s directive and with due regard for the health of our people and especially the vulnerable we need to make some clear decisions for the upcoming period,” he said.

“Priests will offer Mass each day for the intentions of their community.

“The Churches will be open during the day and everyone is encouraged to go in and pray. Adoration should not take place in small oratories. Confirmations will be cancelled until further notice.”

Dealing with the Coronavirus threat is a source of worry for all of us, he added.

“It is a moment for us to be in prayerful solidarity with each other. It is, in fact, a time when prayer and our reliance on God is more important than ever. We remember that the Lord will never abandon his people. It will be important that we look out for each other and especially the most vulnerable. We remember people who may need support; maybe someone to do the shopping for them. A phone call could make a huge difference to someone who feels the need to be in isolation for their own protection.”

READ MORE: Masses at Donegal's biggest church set to be held behind closed doors - but will be available via webcam

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie