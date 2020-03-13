Dioceses of Raphoe cancels all Masses until March 29

The Dioceses of Raphoe has cancelled all Masses with congregations until March 29.

The cancellation includes any station or house Masses. Bishop Alan McGuckian says the directive will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Churches will remain open but the bishop said only immediate family should attend funerals, weddings and baptisms.

It is important that people be discouraged from travelling to funerals, he said.

In a statement issued today the Bishop McGuckian said:

“In light of the Government’s directive and with due regard for the health of our people and especially the vulnerable we need to make some clear decisions for the upcoming period,” he said.

“Priests will offer Mass each day for the intentions of their community.

“The Churches will be open during the day and everyone is encouraged to go in and pray. Adoration should not take place in small oratories. Confirmations will be cancelled until further notice.”

Dealing with the Coronavirus threat is a source of worry for all of us, he added.

“It is a moment for us to be in prayerful solidarity with each other. It is, in fact, a time when prayer and our reliance on God is more important than ever. We remember that the Lord will never abandon his people. It will be important that we look out for each other and especially the most vulnerable. We remember people who may need support; maybe someone to do the shopping for them. A phone call could make a huge difference to someone who feels the need to be in isolation for their own protection.”

