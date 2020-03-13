Donegal group dancing their way around the coronavirus crisis

A Donegal dance academy has found a clever way to comply with health guidelines relating to the spread of the coronavirus while still keeping their members in tip top shape.

Tanya Ward from the Ashhlingí Academy which is based in Stranorlarm will be taking online classes to make sure they stay in step.

Tanya Ward

In fact she has left it open to anyone stuck at home to join in!

The Academy members were due to take part in the Inishowen Carnival Group's St Patrick's Day float at the national parade in Dublin on Tuesday but now that's off too but Tanya's not letting that get in the way of making sure her girls are still performing.

For dancers, who work in close physical proximity to one another, there's an added element of risk when it comes to dealing with such an outbreak, however Tanya and her award winning pupils will still be able to train ballet, acro dance workouts, modern dance, dancer conditioning and their various workouts.

"Because of the coronavirus outbreak the safety of our students is paramount. We've come up with a solution to help them continue their practice sessions and stay in shape for a busy summer schedule. All they need is a webcam and a space to move in. We will endeavour to accommodate everyone for the duration of the outbreak."

Tanya and her group recently featured on the the main stage at Perform, a major performing arts festival to be staged at the RDS in Dublin where they proved a big hit.

"It was a fantastic experience and one which we all benefited from. We have to keep standards up so that's why I'm making sure my girls are still training no matter what," she said.

You can contact Tanya via Facebook or Instagram or e-mail them on aishlingiacademy@gmail.com