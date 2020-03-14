Leading Donegal animal charity unable to take in dogs due to Covid-19

Contact
Donegal animal charity can't take dogs due to coronavirus
Well known Donegal charity Animals In Need has announced that it cannot take in any more dogs at present.
The organisation announced that this decision was taken as a result of Dogs Trust closing their sanctuaries due to Covid-19. Animals in Need works closely with Dogs Trust to offer a second chance to dogs in urgent need of being rehomed.
All of Animals In Need’s foster homes are currently full to capacity.
The charity hopes to be in a position to take in dogs in a few weeks time.
