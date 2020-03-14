Leading Donegal animal charity unable to take in dogs due to Covid-19

Well known Donegal charity Animals In Need has announced that it cannot take in any more dogs at present.

The organisation announced that this decision was taken as a result of Dogs Trust closing their sanctuaries due to Covid-19. Animals in Need works closely with Dogs Trust to offer a second chance to dogs in urgent need of being rehomed.

All of Animals In Need’s foster homes are currently full to capacity.

The charity hopes to be in a position to take in dogs in a few weeks time.