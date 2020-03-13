New ways to interact with Donegal County Council services

Donegal County Council's Covid-19 Crisis Management Team has appealed to the public to assist its plans over the coming period by cooperating with new instructions it has issued today in relation to interacting with council services.

In a statement this (Friday) evening) it sets out how the public should do this.

"Donegal County Council is continuing to update its Business Continuity Plan around Covid-19 and the evolving situation each day. The announcement by the Taoiseach yesterday, (Thursday), on the range of measures nationally to help curtail the spread of the virus is being incorporated into our arrangements.

"The council has closed to the public its libraries throughout the county, the County Museum and the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny. Staff in these facilities continue to attend for work and will deal with customers by phone or e-mail where possible.

"At this time, all other council functions are open and in operation. However, there are a number of protocols in operation for staff and customers. Customers are encouraged to deal with the council by telephone, e-mail, website or by other virtual means in so far as possible.

"Customers visiting our premises are expected to observe and use the hand sanitisation facility, social distancing and to follow other directions given at the location by staff. Where possible, customers are strongly encouraged not to visit the office unless they have no other means of contact or they have an emergency.

"The council is continuing to consider how its plans and operations will evolve over the coming period. This is being done with a view to safeguard the health and well being of our employees, customers and the general public and to prevent any unnecessary risks or spread to the wider community.

"The council’s Covid-19 Crisis Management Team continues to meet every day, consider the evolving situation and impacts, and to comply with government and national guidelines to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus."

"The Taoiseach said that this is a time that we need to look out for each other in the widest sense. The council will be making every effort to do that and we ask everyone to do the same in our community."