Popular Donegal hotel is closing temporarily due to Coronavirus

Huge public support for the tough decision taken by the owners

Closed - from Pixabay

Popular hotel closes temporarily due to Coronoavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The owners of the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran have taken the tough decision to close the popular venue temporarily.

This closure will take effect from Monday, March 16 to Friday, April 3.  

In a statement issued on Saturday, they said: "We have been monitoring the situation closely and feel it is the right decision to make. At the moment we are contacting all reservations to reschedule bookings. Please bear with us as it can be a slow process."

During the period of closed business, phone lines will be open from 9.00 and 5.00pm on Monday to Friday, and from 9.00am to 9.00pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since the decision was announced, there has been a huge outpouring of support for owners Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre.

The couple thanked all their customers for their good wishes, adding: "Remember guys we all have a responsibility to try stop this virus. Stay safe, high levels of hygiene required and please look after the vulnerable and elderly.

"We will be back stronger and better."

One social media summed up the local reaction to the news when he said: "Very sensible. We have the rest of our lives for venues when this passes. Meanwhile public safety should come first."

Another patron said: "Hopefully all we return to normal and we will have many more great get-togethers in the Allingham  Arms."

