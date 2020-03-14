Europe now has more Covid-19 cases than China did during its peak

Contact
Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called Europe the focal point of Covid-19 (coronavirus).
Reportedly, Europe is recording more daily cases than China did at the peak of their outbreak.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that "More than 132,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from 123 countries and territories. 5,000 people have lost their lives, a tragic milestone".
WHO have supplied over 56 countries with equipment and are currently shipping to an additional 28 countries. The organisation have sent approximately 1.5 million diagnostic tests to over 120 countries.
