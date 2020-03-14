Legendary Donegal chip shop closes doors due to coronavirus outbreak

BREAKING: A legendary Donegal chip shop has closed its door temporarily due to the “continued outbreak of coronavirus.”



Famous throughout Donegal, Derry and beyond for its delicious homemade scone and jam, Doherty's of Bridgend is scheduled to re-open on Sunday, March 29.



Doherty's is one of many Donegal businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.



The nearby Gap Coffee Shop and Bundoran's Allingham Arms Hotel have also decided to close following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's public announcement on Thursday (March 12.)