BREAKING: Second person dies from Covid-19; three cases confirmed in the north west

The Department of Health has confirmed in its daily briefing that a second person has died in Ireland from Covid-19.
It was also announced that a further 39 people have tested positive for the disease. This brings to 129 the number of people who have tested positive in Ireland.
Three cases have been confirmed in the north west. The department indicated that more specific location information will be released as numbers rise.
While unnecessary contact with other people is advised,the department is recommending that people get out for walks and continue some form of physical activity.
