People urged not to call 999 , 112 or NoWDOC if they have coronavirus symptoms

Those experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 are urged not to call 999 or 112 unless they are experiencing difficulty breathing.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today (Saturday) that the increase in cases was putting the emergency services phonelines under pressure.



“112 or 999 should only be used for emergencies, when an ambulance is required," he said. "This is not an advice line.



“If you have flu like symptoms, self isolate at home until Monday and visit hse.ie for advice. You can call your GP on Monday morning and they will decide if you need a test. Please only call 999 or GP out of hours for emergencies."

People can also call the HSE on 1850 24 1850.