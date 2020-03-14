People urged not to call 999 , 112 or NoWDOC if they have coronavirus symptoms

Contact
People asked not to call 999 with coronavirus symptoms
Those experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 are urged not to call 999 or 112 unless they are experiencing difficulty breathing.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today (Saturday) that the increase in cases was putting the emergency services phonelines under pressure.
“112 or 999 should only be used for emergencies, when an ambulance is required," he said. "This is not an advice line.
“If you have flu like symptoms, self isolate at home until Monday and visit hse.ie for advice. You can call your GP on Monday morning and they will decide if you need a test. Please only call 999 or GP out of hours for emergencies."
People can also call the HSE on 1850 24 1850.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.