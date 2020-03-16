Contact

An Garda Síochána to hire a further 210 vehicles to aid mobility efforts nationwide including Donegal

Gardai hire a further 210 vehicles to aid mobility efforts nationwide

Garda Síochána to hire a further 210 vehicles to aid mobility efforts nationwide

An Garda Síochána is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide additional mobility to our members nationwide including Donegal to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country. 

An Garda Síochána say they will continue to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with ‘social distancing’ guidelines. 

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner Twomey stated that "As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times”.

As an organisation, Gardaí across the country are being asked to actively identify those persons most at need, particularly those with limited local family or social support.

These ‘contingency’ vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need. They are not ‘primary response vehicles’.

An Garda Síochána will also use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

Any person with these concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local Garda station, Contact details, including email contact, for all Garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook. 

