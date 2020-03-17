Donegal TD begins his first day of self-isolation as doctor fears he may have Covid-19

Independent TD Thomas Pringle has begun his first day of isolation amid concerns that he may have Covid-19.

The Killybegs-based TD visited his doctor yesterday and his doctor advised that he go into isolation from 6pm on Saturday.

Deputy Pringle posted this message to his Facebook page: "Just started my first full day of isolation because might have the virus. Doctor put me on isolation around 6pm yesterday. Not going crazy yet but it’s early."

He added that his office will remain open but asked people phone or email the office with their queries and staff will be available to guide them.