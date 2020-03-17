Covid-19 National Plan - Government outlines robust approach in terms of health and economy

The rapid global spread of the virus Covid-19 is uncharted territory, and has led to a varied response from governments around the world.

Irish authorities have opted for a pro-active and comprehensive approach. This is not only in terms of reducing the spread of the virus, it also includes plans to support front line services and provide financial assistance with strategies to minimise the impact of the crisis on Irish society.

With more and more cases being reported everyday, this is a vital plan that will have a major impact on how well Ireland comes through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approach taken by the Irish government is two-pronged. The disease must be tackled through public health measures. But equally important are individual and collective behaviours.

At global and national levels, the situation is evolving rapidly and we are being assured that the health service is using all evidence available to provide the best response. The public health service is focused on communicating with everyone, as well as testing, tracing and caring for those who are affected by this disease.

And while the government is leading the way, it is for each individual citizen to play their part.

Behavioural Change

The National Plan states: “Now is the time for solidarity, community spirit, personal behavioural change and resilience in combatting this infection. We can all play our part in trying to delay the transmission of Covid-19.

“We are a nation of sociable people and it is difficult to accept that we must now change our behaviour to self-distance, self-isolate, and avoid our normal social activities, such as staying home from school, out of pubs, away from sporting activities and working from home.

“However, this is not an optional change of lifestyle, it is an absolute necessity. If we want to halt the spread of COVID-19 it is for all of us to act responsibly in our day-to-day lives, listen to what our public health officials, international health organisations (WHO and ECDC) and trusted media tell us and act accordingly.

“Covid-19 knows no boundaries. All generations must come together and support each other in the fight against this disease.

“Working together we will prevail.”

The National Action Plan looks at national response strategies under the headings of understanding the virus, public solidarity and awareness, and a cross-government approach.

In terms of tackling the virus, the plan is broken down as follows:

Containment Phase:

Block transmission and prevent further spread by early detection of imported or local cases

Delay Phase:

Slow down transmission of the virus; protect vulnerable populations through preventive measures and clinical management options; reduce burden on health system.

Mitigation Phase:

Mitigate outbreak impact; provide essential services; prioritise protection of most vulnerable; reduce excess mortality.

The full document including details of public health and economic supports can be found by clicking here