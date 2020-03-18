Donegal County Council issues update on Covid-19 impact on services

Donegal County Council has issued an update on its services during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, the council said key personnel are meeting regularly to ensure the council is prepared for the current situation and the council’s Covid19 Crisis Management Team continues to meet daily and consider the best advice from the medical experts, national bodies and government.

“The Taoiseach in his Ministerial address to the Country last night highlighted the challenges we face, the steps we all must take and the efforts required from the public services over the period ahead. The council as a public service is expected to make its contribution to society and the community at this time and will do so in a considered and managed way," the council said in the statement.

The council has closed its libraries, the County Museum, the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny and council playgrounds across the county. All other council facilities are open to the public under normal opening times but there are a number of protocols in operation for staff and customers:

1. Customers are strongly encouraged to deal with the council by telephone, e-mail, website or by other virtual means in so far as possible. his includes the making of electronic payments rather than visiting our cash offices;

2. Customers visiting our premises shall be expected to observe and use the hand sanitisation equipment, social distancing and to follow the directions given by staff;

3. Customers can expect to be asked upon arrival at our premises some fundamental questions such as if they have a temperature, have a cough or have other similar indicators that the Covid-19 virus displays. Any customers who have those indicators will be asked to place their details and paperwork in a sealed pouch/envelope in the dropbox provided and it will be dealt with after 72 hours when the risk has abated. In addition, those customers will be asked to return to their car or home and deal further with their enquiry by telephone or computer.

Other customers not displaying symptoms will be directed how to queue up and be spaced apart as they make their way to the public counter. It is expected that queues may extend outside the buildings and customers should be prepared for queuing outside in poor weather and be dressed appropriately.

4. The Council has seen an increase at its offices recently in customers showing up at the motor tax counters. There is a very good service available online for motor tax and this is widely used throughout the country and indeed by many in Donegal. Where possible, customers are strongly encouraged to use this online system and customers can get help by calling the Council, speaking to a friend or relative who knows what to do or look up www.motortax.ie

5. The Council will make special arrangements for customers who have exceptional needs at this time or who have an emergency. This can best be arranged by a telephone call to us.

6. When groups of people arrive at our offices with only one of them requiring a service, only one person will be allowed to proceed to the public counter. The remaining people in the group will be asked to wait outside.