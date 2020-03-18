Penneys to close all stores due to Covid-19

Contact
Penneys stores to close due to Covid-19 concerns
Penneys is to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland due to health and welfare concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The company, which has a store in Letterkenny, said: "With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice.
"Penneys has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt.
"We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support."
Mandate trade union General Secretary John Douglas said the union had been told that staff will be paid in full for two weeks, whereupon the situation will be reviewed.
