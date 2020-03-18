Contact

HSE announces more coronavirus restrictions in Donegal

Day services and day hospitals for older people to close

EXPLAINED: Why are 10,000 HSE support staff going on strike this Thursday?

More restrictions announced

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE has announced more restrictions on services in Donegal to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Day services and day hospitals for older people and disability services in Donegal are to close.

The closures apply to Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 which also includes Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

All services users and family members have been contacted and provided with a named contact person who will respond to any queries arising.

No visiting is permitted in older persons nursing units and community hospitals in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan or Monaghan.

Visiting restrictions in place in all residential centres for persons with a disability.

Chief Officer CHO 1 John Hayes said: “We recognise that these closures and visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the Service Users, residents and staff in our Disability Services and Older Persons Services who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.  We are very conscious that as the entire health service prepares to meet the challenges ahead, there will unfortunately be an impact on people using our services. We will do everything we can to keep that impact to a minimum.”


Anyone with general concerns should firstly visit HSE.ie/coronavirus. If you still have concerns, you can ring HSE Live on 1850 24 1850.

