REVEALED: Number of cases of coronavirus in Donegal

Up to five cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Donegal so far according to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released tonight. According to the figures provided there are none in Monaghan, Laois or Leitrim.
In a breakdown of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, March 16, five or fewer cases had been detected in Donegal.
The breakdown at that time is as follows:
Counties and number of cases
Of the 271 cases notified at that time, 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.
To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.
Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.
One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.
Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at midday 18 March.
The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males:
There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.
There are now 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as confirmed on Wednesay evening.
The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said:
“Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.
“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.
“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”
