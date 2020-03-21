Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Generous Donegal public gets behind chefs helping the vulnerable during Covid-19 crisis

Funding target for project passed after three days

Generous Donegal public gets behind chefs helping the vulnerable during Covid-19 crisis

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The funding target for a Donegal town project which is getting meals to elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 crisis has already been passed.

A group of Donegal town chefs have set up Chef Aid Donegal Town to get meals to those most at risk during the crisis.

They believe that chefs in communities across Donegal and around the country could follow suit. 

Chef Aid works by allowing people to ring in and let the chefs know they need a meal, and they give their Eircode. 

Quay West Restaurant owner Jo Daly set up the project with Tim Twomey, Sinead McTiernan and Adrian McDaid after she made the difficult decision to close the restaurant until the Covid-19 crisis passes.

Initial funds of €1,200 were contributed by Quay West and Super Valu to get started.

The initiative aimed to raise €5,000 but the project has raised almost €8,000 in just three days.

Anyone who needs to order a meal can contact Ms Daly and the team on 086 3822605. They should have their Eircode to hand.  

If anyone wishes to support the campaign, they can donate on the ChefAid Donegal Town gofundme page.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie