Generous Donegal public gets behind chefs helping the vulnerable during Covid-19 crisis

The funding target for a Donegal town project which is getting meals to elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 crisis has already been passed.

A group of Donegal town chefs have set up Chef Aid Donegal Town to get meals to those most at risk during the crisis.

They believe that chefs in communities across Donegal and around the country could follow suit.

Chef Aid works by allowing people to ring in and let the chefs know they need a meal, and they give their Eircode.

Quay West Restaurant owner Jo Daly set up the project with Tim Twomey, Sinead McTiernan and Adrian McDaid after she made the difficult decision to close the restaurant until the Covid-19 crisis passes.

Initial funds of €1,200 were contributed by Quay West and Super Valu to get started.

The initiative aimed to raise €5,000 but the project has raised almost €8,000 in just three days.

Anyone who needs to order a meal can contact Ms Daly and the team on 086 3822605. They should have their Eircode to hand.

If anyone wishes to support the campaign, they can donate on the ChefAid Donegal Town gofundme page.