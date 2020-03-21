Donegal still has five or fewer cases of coronavirus as national figure jumps again

Donegal still has five or fewer cases of coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

There are 102 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland today.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.

The Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 was signed into law by the President of Ireland on Friday, 20 March. This Act empowers the Minister for Health to prohibit and restrict the holding of certain events, and to close certain premises, for example public houses.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Department is aware that pubs in some areas of the country are continuing to open, in contravention of existing public health advice.

"If any such premises become known to us, the Minister will be advised to use his regulatory powers to enforce the temporary closure of premises in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We are also asking An Garda Siochana to assist in encouraging the public to abide by the public health advice on social distancing by encouraging any groups congregating in public to disperse.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We must continue in our efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 together, as a society, to protect our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable.”