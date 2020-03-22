Fourth person dies from Covid-19 in the Republic as total number of cases increases to 906

A fourth person has died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

The patient was a male in the east of the country with an underlying health condition.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said this evening there has also been 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus up to 1pm today, bringing the total confirmed cases to 906.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The number of cases in Donegal as of midnight Friday remains at five or under.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals:

· Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

· 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

· There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”