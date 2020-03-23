Call for Donegal beaches and public amenities to be closed

A call has been made for a temporary closure of beaches and public amenities after concerns over the weekend about people gathering in public.

Beaches in Donegal saw large numbers of people enjoying the sunshine but the crowds have raised concerns about people ignoring social distancing advice.

Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue said he has raised the issue with the Government.

“There has been much concern and anxiety this weekend at the very large number of people on the move and congregating on beaches and at some public amenities.

“Unfortunately, it is clear that some are still not getting the message about the importance of social distancing and minimising journeys except where essential. While health authorities have indicated that it is desirable to get exercise and fresh air, they have made it clear that this should be done as close to people’s home as possible. It is not an excuse for a day trip or an unnecessary journey.

“We are in a public health emergency and it is essential that everyone plays their part and takes all possible precautions in the days ahead to minimise the spread of COVID-19. As the main attraction and destination point this weekend appears to be beaches and some public amenities, I think a strong message needs to be sent by temporarily closing them to make it clear that we all must act in a way that reflects a national public health emergency, not a holiday period.

“I am contacting the relevant government ministers, the HSE and our local authority to highlight the experience this weekend, which I know has also been seen in some other parts of the country too, and to request that there are temporary closures of beaches and some public amenities so that the message gets out that the travel activity we saw this weekend is not acceptable at this critical time,” he said.