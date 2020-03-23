Donegal gardaí highlight social distancing concerns after young man suffers severe asthma attack

Contact
A member of a group of young people socialising in Donegal at the weekend has suffered a severe asthma attack.
He suffered the asthma attack after the group was joined by someone who was supposed to be self-isolating pending a test for coronavirus.
The five young people were socialising over the weekend.
Gardaí in Donegal have highlighted the case to drive the message home that people need to take social distancing seriously.
Taking to social media, gardaí said: “One, who was supposed to be self-isolating pending a Covid-19 test but was bored and decided to join his friends. One of these youths suffered a severe asthma attack. This action put the safety of the emergency services, and continued service to the public, at risk.”
