CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Two more people have died from Covid-19 as total number of cases exceeds 1,000

Coronavirus latest from the Department of Health
Two more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing to six the number of people in Ireland who have died from the condition.
Dr Tony Holohan in his evening update said both victims were male and from the east of the country.
In his daily update, Dr Holohan said 219 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total to 1,012.
He added that all counties now have at least one case.
