Stranded Donegal people on flight from Perth with dozens still seeking way home

People from county struggling to get flights home from around the world

Perth is one of the Australian cities people in Donegal have found themselves stranded in after airlines grounded planes

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Dozens of Donegal people stranded in Australia and other locations around the world are trying to get home in the coming days.
At least six people from Donegal were due to fly from Perth on Wednesday afternoon on a Qantas flight while another flight on Thursday is expected to bring home more people from Australia.
Irish people have been stranded in Australia and New Zealand after flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have been quoted costs from €7,000 up to €12,000 to get home.
Department of Foreign Affairs officials in Australia have been assisting Irish people in getting on to the few remaining planes flying to Europe from Australia.
Donegal people are stranded in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and also in New Zealand.

Some of those from Donegal stranded in Australia include people who had given up work and accommodation to go travelling and then either had flights cancelled or were unable to get flights.
Donegal TD and Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said the Department of Foreign Affairs is working to get as many people as possible on the few remaining flights.
“It is no longer as simple as rescuing flights. There are issues with entering airspace and regions on the way back to Ireland. The focus is trying to get Irish citizens on the shrinking number of flights leaving Australia. We have a significant group going through today and more going tomorrow through Qatar,” he said.
In the last five days his constituency office has dealt with Donegal people stranded in Peru, Spain, New Zealand, and Brazil, he said.
Deputy Thomas Pringle said there has been “a huge number of people getting in contact who are in a very difficult situation”.
“Since last night there has been some movement and some have left,” he said.
“We know some are getting home from Perth, which is very positive, and we hope everyone will get home.
“There are also people stranded in Sydney and eastern Australia and we have also heard from people in New Zealand.
“It’s a worrying situation for them and their families at home wondering what is happening. At times like this people want to be with their families.”

