Donegal GAA has plans to help local firms through 100,000 flyers

Donegal County Board will be sending out 100,000 fliers all over the county in a bid to help all those businesses who have helped the GAA in the county over the years.

The board has asked all clubs in the county to make up an information flyer to help all those businesses who have been severely hit by the economic effects of Covid-19.

The idea is for GAA clubs to make a list of those businesses and organisations who have helped clubs all over the county in many ways over the years and send it to assistant county secretary Ed Byrne.

“It is our way of giving something back from the GAA to the community”, explained Byrne.

“As many of you are aware, local businesses are suffering at the moment with the restrictions that are in place many of our members also are suffering and have to rely on others to help them.

“With that in mind I have spoken to the executive members and along with the PRO I am asking all clubs to consider doing an information flyer which we will circulate to over 100,000 of our followers.

“Also, it is a chance to list those who help you out. it may be the local garage with a fuel voucher for a raffle, the hairdresser who is currently closed or the florist.

“Add in those who are closed and hope to be in a position to reopen when the crisis is over, find out if they are open behind closed doors/ operating online or selling vouchers and we will add it in.”

“The clubs can send this to the county board via a word document or a screen shot.

“They can include the business name if open, in their area, the opening hours, what it does and if local delivery is available.

“A lot of restaurants, cafes and other eating places are doing carry outs or home delivery.

“How do you currently contact them, is it by phone or email or social media?

“If a business is currently closed, send us the details on what type of business it is and is it selling vouchers.”

He continued: “Clubs could also list any business that has supported various club activities like sponsorship via a raffle prize, a spot prize or a donation.

“And clubs can also stick the names and numbers of your members who would deliver or help others out.

“And you should also include the note that people should always follow the Official Guidelines from the HSE”.

He added: “What we hope to achieve is the GAA thanking but also showing support and asking for people to support those who support us in better times”.