Covid-19 front line workers coughed at and spat on - one nurse is in isolation after attacker tested positive

A nurse is in isolation after being spat at by a man who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

And protective hoods have been ordered for gardaí after two officers were deliberately coughed at when on duty.

While none of these attacks took place in Donegal they are unfortunately not isolated cases, with several reports of nurses and other healthcare professionals being coughed at and spat on.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses malicious attacks of this nature in Donegal or elsewhere should report them to gardaí.