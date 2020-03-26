Covid-19 front line workers coughed at and spat on - one nurse is in isolation after attacker tested positive

Contact
Covid-19 front line workers coughed at and spat on
A nurse is in isolation after being spat at by a man who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
And protective hoods have been ordered for gardaí after two officers were deliberately coughed at when on duty.
While none of these attacks took place in Donegal they are unfortunately not isolated cases, with several reports of nurses and other healthcare professionals being coughed at and spat on.
Anyone who experiences or witnesses malicious attacks of this nature in Donegal or elsewhere should report them to gardaí.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.