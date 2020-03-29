COVID-19 UPDATE: Three people in north west among ten more deaths

Ten more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, three of whom were in the north west.

Of the remaining seven who lost their lives in the last 24 hours, six were in the east of the country and one in the south.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said eight of the deceased were male and two were female. The median age was 77.

There have now been 46 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further 200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland, bringing the total to 2,615.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of Covid-19.

“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.

“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus. We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Data up to midnight on Friday when there were 2,216 cases shows:

· 51% are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

· 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 506 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%)

· of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 25%