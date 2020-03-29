Six more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Six more people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total in that region to 21.

To date in the Republic of Ireland, 46 people have lost their lives as a result of the virus. This means that the death toll on the island of Ireland now stands at 67.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is 410, meaning the total across the island is 3,025. However there are many more people showing symptoms who have not been tested.

Lockdown remains in place on both sides of the border and it is hoped that this will stem the spread of Covid-19 by reducing community transmission.