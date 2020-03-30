Readers Poll Results: We asked 'What do people in Donegal think about the lockdown measures?'

More than half of our readers who responded to the poll believe the lockdown came at the right time and they will adhere to it.

Just over one in three people believe it should have come sooner, while 6% of respondents think the restrictions go too far.

We are glad to report that regardless of people's views on whether the lockdown happened at the right time and whether it is too stringent, everyone who responded said they would follow the rules.

56%

I believe the lockdown happened at the right time because we needed to prepare for it. I will stick to the rules.

38%

I believe it should have been done sooner but I will stick with it and hope it helps.

6%

I think the restrictions go too far but I will follow them

0%

I think the restrictions go too far and I have no intention of obeying them