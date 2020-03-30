Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny University Hospital increases ICU capacity ahead of Covid-19 surge

ICU beds increased from five to 14 with four more coming this week

Service challenges and priorities at Letterkenny University Hospital for 2020 outlined

Letterkenny University Hospital is increasing its number of ICU beds to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 patients

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Letterkenny University Hospital is to increase its ICU capacity from five beds to 19 this week to deal with the expected surge in Covid-19 patients.

The hospital said it can increase capacity to 14 ICU beds and is expected to be able to increase that further to 19 beds later this week. The hospital will also have two high dependency beds, which are a step down from ICU beds. 

Hospital manager Sean Murphy said on Monday that six ICU beds were in use on Monday morning.

“At the moment we have the capacity to go up to 14 ICU beds and two high dependency beds,” he told Highland Radio.

He said the hospital is at an advanced stage in bringing on an additional four ICU beds and the equipment required to open those beds is expected to arrive this week.

Mr Murphy said the hospital has “just about sufficient volumes” of personal protection equipment (PPE) but some items were “up against the wire” on a daily basis. He said more vital equipment is on the way. 

“I would like to have a lot more stocked up in the hospital,” he said.

He said some equipment has arrived in Letterkenny from a flight that came in from China at the weekend. 

Mr Murphy said staff have not been asked to wipe masks down. He did say staff were being used to wipe goggles between patients and the googles would be decontaminated between shifts. 

He also urged any closed businesses that may have hand sanitiser they no longer need to donate it to the hospital to help to ensure that stocks are maintained.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie