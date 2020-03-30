One more Covid-19 death and 123 new cases in Northern Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus
One more person has died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and there have been 123 new cases.
The Public Health Agency said the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland is 533.
It says to date 22 people who tested positive have died.
An update from the National Public Health Emergency Team in the Republic of Ireland is expected at 5.45pm today.
Forty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic and there have been 2,615 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, six residents at a private nursing home in Derry have tested positive.
The Western Health and Social Care Trust says it "continues to work closely with Owen Mor Private Nursing Home".
The home says the individuals "are being isolated, supported by staff".
