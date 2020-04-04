Covid-19: Latest figures confirm that there have been 17 more deaths in the Republic

Contact
Coronavirus
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday, April 4.
There have now been 137 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to Covid-19.
"This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.
“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, April 22 (4,014 cases), reveals:
Further updates to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.