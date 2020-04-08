CORONAVIRUS: A further 25 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

This brings the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland to 235.

Of today’s deaths, 13 were in the east of the country, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country.

The deceased included 10 females and 15 males.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80.

18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.