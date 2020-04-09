Covid-19 restrictions unlikely to be downgraded following advice from Europe

The European Centre For Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said it was too early start lifting community and physical distancing measures.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said; “The ECDC has said that the probability of continued spread of Covid-19 is very high. The risk of exceeding the capacity of the health system remains high even in countries like Ireland where significant public health restrictions have been put in place.

“It is for these reasons that we continue to ask people to stay at home and to follow public health advice. While we know these measures are difficult especially as we approach a sunny, bank holiday weekend, the efforts we are seeing from the public are having an impact and making a real difference.”

According to the ECDC, risk of severe disease associated with Covid-19 in the EU and UK is considered moderate for the general population. It is regarded as very high for vulnerable groups.

The organisation is advising member states to continue to adopt a public health-based approach of testing and contact tracing.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: “Ireland continues to follow ECDC guidance with regards to testing, contact tracing and the implementation of community measures such as physical distancing and cocooning. This is the most effective way we have of slowing down the spread of this virus and saving lives.

“Our public health guidance is under constant review.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Friday morning to review the impact of ongoing measures. It is not expected that restrictions will be downgraded.