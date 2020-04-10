Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HSE Crisis Management Team (CMT) for Donegal appeals to people to stick to the guidelines

"It feels daunting but we will get through the weeks ahead"

Coronavirus stay home 01

Reminder to stay home and save lives in the fight against Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Crisis Management Team (CMT) for HSE Services has appealed to people to stick to public health guidelines over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The CMT for the HSE CHO 1 area which which covers Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Monaghan and Cavan said adhering to the guidelines was vital. It is the only way to identify, contain and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking, as the country enters into a critical phase in our fight against the virus, the CMT Chair, John Hayes said: “Everyone has their part to play in stopping the spread of the virus so please, please adhere to the advice.

“This is the biggest challenge ever faced by our health service and at times it feels daunting but we will get through the weeks ahead and we will get through this together."

Mr Hayes also advised that people might find themselves more worried and anxious than usual in response to Covid-19. 

“This is a normal reaction to something we are not used to,” he said. “Uncertainty generates fear and it can make us feel like we have no control.”

Resources and information to support people’s mental health and well-being are available at hse.ie  

Mr Hayes thanked all healthcare staff and their families, patients, carers and their families He also thanked the many statutory and voluntary agencies who have responded so positively during this crisis.  

“The HSE is especially proud of staff for their commitment and dedication,” he said. “There has been tremendous support for HSE staff and frontline workers across the communities we serve and I would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their continued support.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie