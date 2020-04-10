HSE Crisis Management Team (CMT) for Donegal appeals to people to stick to the guidelines

The Crisis Management Team (CMT) for HSE Services has appealed to people to stick to public health guidelines over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The CMT for the HSE CHO 1 area which which covers Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Monaghan and Cavan said adhering to the guidelines was vital. It is the only way to identify, contain and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking, as the country enters into a critical phase in our fight against the virus, the CMT Chair, John Hayes said: “Everyone has their part to play in stopping the spread of the virus so please, please adhere to the advice.

“This is the biggest challenge ever faced by our health service and at times it feels daunting but we will get through the weeks ahead and we will get through this together."

Mr Hayes also advised that people might find themselves more worried and anxious than usual in response to Covid-19.

“This is a normal reaction to something we are not used to,” he said. “Uncertainty generates fear and it can make us feel like we have no control.”

Resources and information to support people’s mental health and well-being are available at hse.ie

Mr Hayes thanked all healthcare staff and their families, patients, carers and their families He also thanked the many statutory and voluntary agencies who have responded so positively during this crisis.

“The HSE is especially proud of staff for their commitment and dedication,” he said. “There has been tremendous support for HSE staff and frontline workers across the communities we serve and I would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their continued support.”