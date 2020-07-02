Member of a Donegal GAA club awaiting test for Covid-19

Contact
A Donegal GAA club has implemented precautionary measures after a member informed them of Covid-19 symptoms
A GAA club in south Donegal has confirmed that a member is awaiting a Covid-19 test.
The member who informed the club that they were exhibiting symptoms is being tested as a precaution.
The club has informed those who trained along with the individual. It is adhering to all HSE guidelines, as well as following the club's own action plan.
