Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal pubs to face Covid-19 compliance crackdown

Gardaí have confirmed that officers are to conduct checks of licenced premises

coronavirus covid-19

Pubs will have to prove to gardai they are safe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Pubs in Donegal and right around Ireland face Covid-19 compliance inspections from the gardaí and could face prosecution and potential loss of licence if found to be breaking the law when it comes to protecting their customers from infection.

Gardaí have confirmed that officers are to conduct checks of licenced premises nationwide in relation to adherence to the public health guidelines.

A statement said this follows concerns from Garda management, the public and industry representative bodies that some licensed premises and their customers have not been adhering to the public health guidelines since the re-opening of licensed premises on Monday of this week. The public health guidelines are in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Operation Navigation commenced on Friday night. John Twomey, the deputy commissioner for policing and security, said:

"When licenced premises were initially shut under the public health guidelines An Garda Síochána checked thousands of licensed premises to ensure they remained closed, which the vast, vast majority did. Our intention in this latest phase was to conduct a large number of spot-checks of licensed premises.

"However, it now appears that just a few days after their introduction some licensed premises and their customers are ignoring the public health guidelines. By doing so, they are putting themselves and everyone they then come into contact with at risk of getting COVID-19. This is not acceptable and we are now expanding our planned checks," he said.

Gardaí say they have issued an operational order to all local Garda managers that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment are to be checked for adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020.

In supporting the COVID-19 public health regulations and guidelines, the Gardaí has, and will continue to, adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until the 20th July 2020, which set out certain penal provisions.  Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

Garda headquarters says that where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie