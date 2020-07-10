The number of people who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus has risen

The Central Statistics Office has said that the number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen for the first time in ten weeks.

It is also being reported that the number of people who died from Covid-19 is below 10 for the last three weeks.

In terms of cases, the CSO said Dublin was the only county to record more than 20 new cases, in each of the past five weeks, up to and including the week ending 3 July.

Dublin is the worst affected by Covid-19, accounting for 51% of all confirmed deaths.

The CSO said it is the ninth week in a row that Donegal, Laois and Kerry have recorded less than 10 new cases and the tenth such week for Waterford.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the R number, the rate at which the coronavirus is passed on, had risen to at or above 1.

Health experts have expressed concern about people gathering in social settings this weekend without adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Professor Phillip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said while people can still socialise it is about doing the things we love safely.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said he is not trying to scare people about the threats of the coronavirus, but they should heed the advice.

"I don't think this is scaremongering at all. Every new case represents a risk to the individual and the people around them. The numbers are the numbers. These are confirmed cases with a clear pattern. This is simply a case of informing the public that they need to be careful."

