Latest Covid-19 update shows one new death - number of additional cases is up slightly

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died. Yesterday, it was announced that there had been six more deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,743 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A total of 25 further cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, up two on the figure for the previous 24 hours.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if unsure about your environment or plans.”