Latest Covid-19 update shows no additional deaths in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, (Sunday), been informed that there have been no new deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland. Yesterday, two further deaths were confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new cases reported today was 17, down from 23 yesterday.

There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others - watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”